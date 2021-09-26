Menu
Kerry Kay Caves
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Family Funeral Care - Lincoln
5849 Fremont St
Lincoln, NE

Kerry Kay Caves

September 18, 1962 - September 22, 2021

Kerry Kay Caves 59, of Lincoln, NE passed away September 22, 2021. She was born September 18, 1962, in Lincoln, NE to Wes Anthony and Karen Scaggs. Raised by Harlan and Karen Frerichs. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1981. Went on to marry the love of her life George William Caves Jr. In 1987 they had their daughter Megan, and two and half years later had their son Zachary. They lived in Lexington, NE for four years on Johnson Lake. They enjoyed their life out there very much with family and friends coming out for the weekend.

Then they moved to Lincoln and bought their first house. Kerry became a homemaker and provided a wonderful life for her husband and kids. In Kerry's free time she loved spending time with her grandchildren, baking for her neighbors, friends, and family. Kerry's loving heart will be missed forever! She loved her nieces and nephews dearly and loved spending time with them.

She's now joined with her Husband, George and Brother, Randy. She's survived by her mother, Karen; father, Harlan Frerichs; daughter, Megan and her husband Lathan; son, Zachary and his fiancée Chelsea; granddaughters, Chesney and Rowyn, Sisters, Kimmy and her husband Brian and Shawndel and her husband Marion; step-sister, Carol; step-brother, Chris; and many other family members, nieces and nephews. She will be missed dearly!

Memorial service is 11:30am, Tuesday September 28, 2021, at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1621 Superior St. Condolences can be left at www.lincolnffc.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
St. Luke United Methodist Church
1621 Superior St., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Family Funeral Care - Lincoln
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Loving memories, went to LHS together, went to a party at Susan Clark´s house We did PTO at Arnold Elementary together. Kerry & Lavon help me celebrate my B Day years ago & I still have the gift Kerry gave me. Prayers & thoughts with the family & friends!
Jennifer Walker(Easterday)
September 29, 2021
Karen and Harlan, I am so sorry to hear about Kerry passing away. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May God bless you all. Kristy Hoffman
Kristy Hoffman
Friend
September 27, 2021
Kerry will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her. Our deepest sympathy to the family. May she rest in peace and no more suffering. She has gone home to be with the love of her life and her brother. May God be with you at this time of need and help you through the pain. Love you all.
Larry and Joyce Wagner
September 26, 2021
Harlan and Karen, sorry to hear about your loss.
Cathy McCall
September 26, 2021
