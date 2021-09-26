Kerry Kay Caves

September 18, 1962 - September 22, 2021

Kerry Kay Caves 59, of Lincoln, NE passed away September 22, 2021. She was born September 18, 1962, in Lincoln, NE to Wes Anthony and Karen Scaggs. Raised by Harlan and Karen Frerichs. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1981. Went on to marry the love of her life George William Caves Jr. In 1987 they had their daughter Megan, and two and half years later had their son Zachary. They lived in Lexington, NE for four years on Johnson Lake. They enjoyed their life out there very much with family and friends coming out for the weekend.

Then they moved to Lincoln and bought their first house. Kerry became a homemaker and provided a wonderful life for her husband and kids. In Kerry's free time she loved spending time with her grandchildren, baking for her neighbors, friends, and family. Kerry's loving heart will be missed forever! She loved her nieces and nephews dearly and loved spending time with them.

She's now joined with her Husband, George and Brother, Randy. She's survived by her mother, Karen; father, Harlan Frerichs; daughter, Megan and her husband Lathan; son, Zachary and his fiancée Chelsea; granddaughters, Chesney and Rowyn, Sisters, Kimmy and her husband Brian and Shawndel and her husband Marion; step-sister, Carol; step-brother, Chris; and many other family members, nieces and nephews. She will be missed dearly!

Memorial service is 11:30am, Tuesday September 28, 2021, at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1621 Superior St. Condolences can be left at www.lincolnffc.com.