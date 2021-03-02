Menu
Kevin J. Kraft
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Hastings
505 N. Bellevue
Hastings, NE

Kevin J. Kraft

August 7, 1955 - February 27, 2021

Kevin J. Kraft, 65, of Grand Island died February 27, 2021 at his home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date this summer in Lincoln. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Kevin was born on August 7, 1955 in Lincoln to Dallas and Phyllis (Pickett) Kraft. He is survived by his brothers, Brian and Sean Kraft both of Lincoln; sister, Kelli (Kerry Fina) Kraft of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Ellen Kraft; niece, Claire Kraft; and nephews, Jesse Kraft and Atticus Fina. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Cary and Tim Kraft.


Apfel Funeral Home - Hastings
So, So sorry to hear of Kevin's passing. He was my Best man at mine and Sharon's wedding. 1978. We had a lot of Parties in that basement on F st., and several dinners with the family on Sunday. Dallas always serving roast,potatoes, and Turnips. Yum! Phyllis taking care of us all. One hell of a gentleman. Rest in peace, kevin.
Charles (Sam) Valencia
March 15, 2021
Sean, Brian, Kelli, super sorry to hear of Kevin´s passing. Mary and I send our sincere condolences.
Joe Jirkovsky
March 9, 2021
Kevin was my best friend at Park School and Everett. Me and John Ortho used to spend the night all the time at the house on 9th street and on f street. Dallas And Phil were always very generous. You could always get a 16 oz. Pepsi or even eat Dinner with them if you wanted. I still think of Kevin often. I'll call some of our old buddies and let them know. The basement club boys.
Scott Schneider
March 2, 2021
