Kevin J. Kraft
August 7, 1955 - February 27, 2021
Kevin J. Kraft, 65, of Grand Island died February 27, 2021 at his home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date this summer in Lincoln. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Kevin was born on August 7, 1955 in Lincoln to Dallas and Phyllis (Pickett) Kraft. He is survived by his brothers, Brian and Sean Kraft both of Lincoln; sister, Kelli (Kerry Fina) Kraft of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Ellen Kraft; niece, Claire Kraft; and nephews, Jesse Kraft and Atticus Fina. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Cary and Tim Kraft.