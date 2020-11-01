Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kevin R. Staehr

Kevin R. Staehr

December 4, 1956 - October 30, 2020

Kevin R. Staehr, 63 of Lincoln, passed away October 30, 2020. Kevin was born on December 4, 1956, in McCook, Nebraska, to Ed and Grace (Vrbsky) Staehr. Kevin graduated from Southeast High and worked construction. Kevin is survived by his wife Pat, son Tyler, daughters Brooke (husband Zach) Mahnke and Amber (husband Bryce) Roemer, seven grandchildren: Treyton, Brayden, Quinn, McKinlee, Tatum, Cohen and Clara; mother Grace Turner, brother Craig (wife Tina) Staehr, sister Donita Piitz and mother-in-law Marvalee Richardson. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. Burial to follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation with family present will be on Monday from 5-7 pm at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home. Rosary to follow at 7:00 pm. www.bmlfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.