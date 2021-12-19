Kim (Paulsen) Gentrup

December 21, 1969 - December 16, 2021

Kim (Paulsen) Gentrup, 51, of Lincoln, Neb., died Dec. 16, 2021, at home after a 14-year battle with scleroderma. Kim was born Dec. 21, 1969, to Dean and Merleen (Suck) Paulsen. The family lived in Archer until a house fire forced them to move to land near her grandparents southeast of Palmer. Kim lived there until her graduation from Central City High School in 1988.

After graduating from a travel school in Miami, Fla., she moved to Lincoln to live with friends. There she took a job at Target where she met the love of her life, her supervisor, Sean. After a lengthy courtship they were married Aug. 26, 1995. Kim worked for Target for 26 years. After she was diagnosed with scleroderma in 2007 Kim handled the disease with her usual toughness and grace. She enjoyed life to the fullest, always wearing a smile and was happiest attending her sons' many activities.

She volunteered at school functions when she physically could, collected Coca-Cola items for most of her adult life and over the last several years with her friend Pat enjoyed making door signs in their business Just for Fun. Kim always had a go-to attitude and work ethic. If there was something that needed to be done, Kim was "on it" and the task couldn't get accomplished fast enough. And no event went by without Kim making her famous cream cheese mints.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dean Paulsen, and a niece, Summer Simon. Survivors include her husband, Sean, and sons Carsten and Tayden, all of Lincoln; her mother, Merleen Paulsen of Central City; sister Darla Belitz (Steve) of Archer; and brothers Bill (Tina) Paulsen of Mina, S.D., and Randy Paulsen of Grand Island.

Visitation starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home. A rosary will follow at 7 p.m. A liturgical celebration will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery in Lincoln.