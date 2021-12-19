Menu
Kim Gentrup
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Kim (Paulsen) Gentrup

December 21, 1969 - December 16, 2021

Kim (Paulsen) Gentrup, 51, of Lincoln, Neb., died Dec. 16, 2021, at home after a 14-year battle with scleroderma. Kim was born Dec. 21, 1969, to Dean and Merleen (Suck) Paulsen. The family lived in Archer until a house fire forced them to move to land near her grandparents southeast of Palmer. Kim lived there until her graduation from Central City High School in 1988.

After graduating from a travel school in Miami, Fla., she moved to Lincoln to live with friends. There she took a job at Target where she met the love of her life, her supervisor, Sean. After a lengthy courtship they were married Aug. 26, 1995. Kim worked for Target for 26 years. After she was diagnosed with scleroderma in 2007 Kim handled the disease with her usual toughness and grace. She enjoyed life to the fullest, always wearing a smile and was happiest attending her sons' many activities.

She volunteered at school functions when she physically could, collected Coca-Cola items for most of her adult life and over the last several years with her friend Pat enjoyed making door signs in their business Just for Fun. Kim always had a go-to attitude and work ethic. If there was something that needed to be done, Kim was "on it" and the task couldn't get accomplished fast enough. And no event went by without Kim making her famous cream cheese mints.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dean Paulsen, and a niece, Summer Simon. Survivors include her husband, Sean, and sons Carsten and Tayden, all of Lincoln; her mother, Merleen Paulsen of Central City; sister Darla Belitz (Steve) of Archer; and brothers Bill (Tina) Paulsen of Mina, S.D., and Randy Paulsen of Grand Island.

Visitation starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home. A rosary will follow at 7 p.m. A liturgical celebration will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery in Lincoln.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Dec
21
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Dec
22
Service
10:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Kim's passing. So friendly and always smiling. Your family will be in our prayers.
Bill and Rachel Nick
Other
December 23, 2021
Nebraska Wesleyan Football
December 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Always enjoyed visiting with Kim at Tayden & Tristan´s games back in the day. She was always smiling. May God grant you comfort and peace.
Dave, Chrystal & Tristan Mlnarik & family
School
December 20, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss Sean and boys!! May God grant peace to your hearts during this trying time!! May Kim Rest In Peace!! GOD BLESS YOU and the boys
Carol Buettgenbach
Work
December 19, 2021
