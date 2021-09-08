Menu
Kimberly Aileen Carson-Doty

1983 - 2021
1983 - 2021
BORN
1983
DIED
2021

Kimberly Aileen Carson-Doty

June 25, 1983- September 1, 2021

Kimberly Aileen Carson-Doty, 38, of Iola, Texas. passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Born June 25, 1983, in Bryan, Texas, she was the daughter of Tim Carson and Loretta Swenseth. Kimberly enjoyed being a nurse, helping people, and traveling to beautiful places. She loved her son deeply and liked to slow down and see the beauty in God's creations.

Kimberly leaves behind to cherish her memories, her loving husband of six years, Danny Doty Jr.; her mother, Loretta and husband Scott Swenseth ; father and his wife, Tim and Katherne Carson; a loving son, John Carson; stepchildren, Paxton and Anna Doty, three brothers, Robert Carson, Charles Swenseth and wife Dayna, and Aaron Swenseth; she also leaves two sisters, Amber Swenseth and Rebecca Swenseth; one niece, Charlotte; along with Grandmothers, Uncles, Aunts, and numerous cousins and friends.

A Memorial Service is set for 11 AM Saturday, September 25 at Evergreen Baptist Church, Iola, Texas. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the PKD Foundation in her honor.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Evergreen Baptist Church
Iola, TX
I didn´t know Kimberly, but saw the obituary in the Lincoln Nebraska paper. The statement about her being a nurse caught my eye, being a nurse also. Thank you to her family for supporting her through school and probably some long shifts. Nurses just feel that calling and I´m happy she got to help people. Her shift is finally over and she handed it over to another nurse to carry on. Bless her and her family.
Kathy Erickson
September 11, 2021
