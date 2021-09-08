Kimberly Aileen Carson-Doty

June 25, 1983- September 1, 2021

Kimberly Aileen Carson-Doty, 38, of Iola, Texas. passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Born June 25, 1983, in Bryan, Texas, she was the daughter of Tim Carson and Loretta Swenseth. Kimberly enjoyed being a nurse, helping people, and traveling to beautiful places. She loved her son deeply and liked to slow down and see the beauty in God's creations.

Kimberly leaves behind to cherish her memories, her loving husband of six years, Danny Doty Jr.; her mother, Loretta and husband Scott Swenseth ; father and his wife, Tim and Katherne Carson; a loving son, John Carson; stepchildren, Paxton and Anna Doty, three brothers, Robert Carson, Charles Swenseth and wife Dayna, and Aaron Swenseth; she also leaves two sisters, Amber Swenseth and Rebecca Swenseth; one niece, Charlotte; along with Grandmothers, Uncles, Aunts, and numerous cousins and friends.

A Memorial Service is set for 11 AM Saturday, September 25 at Evergreen Baptist Church, Iola, Texas. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the PKD Foundation in her honor.