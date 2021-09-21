Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kimberly Ann Haes
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Kimberly Ann Haes

April 21, 1966 - September 17, 2021

Kimberly Ann Haes, 55, Adams, died 9/17/21. She was born on 4/21/66 in St. Peter, MN, to Julius and Darline Haes, who survive. She had a degree in Computer Science and Digital Media. Friends will remember her as a person who spoke of forgiveness and keeping family close. A stranger to few and an honest heart to many, she loved and lived freely.

She had a huge heart and contagious smile. Her greatest joys were traveling with her daughter, being by the ocean, skunking opponents in cribbage, shooting pool, and bonding with family at Weigelwood Resort, MN. We felt her love in her fantastic cooking.

Her only child, Kathryn Davis, survives her. She is also survived by her three older brothers, Jay (Stephanie); Michael (Rhonda); and Scott (Marcie). Her many nieces and nephews called her "Favorite Aunt Kimmie."

Visitation is at 2 with a memorial service at 3 on Friday, 9/24/21 at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. You may also visit Roper and Sons website for a livestream of the service, starting 10 minutes prior. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel
3950 Hohensee Drive, NE
Sep
24
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel
3950 Hohensee Drive, NE
Sep
24
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Visit Roper and Sons website for a livestream of the service, starting 10 minutes prior
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roper and Sons.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
Marcus and I wish to say how sorry we are that your daughter, your mother, your sister and aunt passed away so tragically. Our prayers are with you in your time of grief. May your hearts be uplifted knowing that she will be in heaven when He returns for His children. Until then may His arms of comfort surround you. Marcus (student in the other vehicle) and his mom
Marcus and his mom
October 3, 2021
You and your family are in my thoughts as you grieve this huge loss. She had the soul of an angel. All my love.
Helen Russell
September 23, 2021
Mike and Rhonda, we are so sorry to hear about your sisters passing. My God´s loving arms wrap around you and your family and comfort your sorrow. She is at peace and with Jesus Prayers for your family
Don and Pam Struemph
Other
September 22, 2021
Kimmy, you where so kind and warm hearted. I will miss your welcoming smile, and the best hugs ever. Hugs and prayers to Katie Davis and family. My heart goes out to you.
Julie Lewis
Friend
September 21, 2021
We are feeling saddened and I hope you can feel out love from here. There are no words to comfort a grieving family but I hope you feel the love
Kelly & Paul
Other
September 21, 2021
Oh, Katie, my dear, my heart hurts for you, but know you are such a strong woman, you will survive this.. it´s so hard loosing your Mom and best friend, you have so many memories that will help you with the pain. Hugs to you...
Julie Schmidt
Friend
September 21, 2021
The last time I saw you, we said "I love you" and you gave me one of your awesome hugs. I am thankful for that. RIP sweet woman.
Bob L.
Friend
September 21, 2021
Katie, i'm so sorry for the loss of your Mom, sending prayers that God, family and friends will give you strength in the days ahead and may all the good memories of your mom live forever in your heart
DEB MEYER
September 21, 2021
I was blessed to meet you through Pam. Your smile was contagious and your kindness radiated. There was never a time I saw you that you didn´t give me one of your awesome hugs. I loved being around you. Your love for life and friendships was contagious. You will be missed but never forgotten. The world was a better place with you in it. See you again someday!
Kim Williams
Friend
September 21, 2021
May our LORD, provide healing in time for the family. Kim, is at peace and with her fur babies. She was a kindred soul. Who saw the good and in all people. And oh my the hugs, how they will be missed. Her tenacious smile and spirit will be missed. In our chats she always encouraged me to be humble. Love you my sister, gone but never forgotten.
Veronica Johnson
Family
September 21, 2021
Kimmy....you will always be remembered as a kind and caring soul. I'll never forget when I was going through my divorce, I was sitting at WC's and you came up and sat next to me, gave me a BIG hug and said how sorry you were. You were the ONLY person to give me a card to help cheer me up. I STILL have that card and will always remember you by your kindness. You will be missed by many my friend!!!
Dean Wysocki
Other
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results