Kimberly Ann Haes

April 21, 1966 - September 17, 2021

Kimberly Ann Haes, 55, Adams, died 9/17/21. She was born on 4/21/66 in St. Peter, MN, to Julius and Darline Haes, who survive. She had a degree in Computer Science and Digital Media. Friends will remember her as a person who spoke of forgiveness and keeping family close. A stranger to few and an honest heart to many, she loved and lived freely.

She had a huge heart and contagious smile. Her greatest joys were traveling with her daughter, being by the ocean, skunking opponents in cribbage, shooting pool, and bonding with family at Weigelwood Resort, MN. We felt her love in her fantastic cooking.

Her only child, Kathryn Davis, survives her. She is also survived by her three older brothers, Jay (Stephanie); Michael (Rhonda); and Scott (Marcie). Her many nieces and nephews called her "Favorite Aunt Kimmie."

Visitation is at 2 with a memorial service at 3 on Friday, 9/24/21 at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. You may also visit Roper and Sons website for a livestream of the service, starting 10 minutes prior. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com