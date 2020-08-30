Menu
Kimberly K. Carlson

June 2, 1960 - August 24, 2020

Kimberly K. Carlson, 60, of Lincoln, passed away August 24, 2020. Born June 2, 1960 in Council Bluffs, IA. Kimberly was a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School class of 1978. She was a proud member of the UNL dining services team. Kimberly enjoyed doing theatre performances with her dad.

Survivors include her husband of 38 years Scott; sons Steven (Julie) Carlson and Ryan Carlson (Molli Houlihan); grandchildren Sawyer and Rayna Carlson; mother Carolee Rock; brother Mark (Barb) Rock. Preceded in death by her father Richard Rock.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
