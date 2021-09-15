Menu
Kimberly Ann McCown
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Kimberly Ann McCown

February 4, 1962 - September 10, 2021

Kimberly Ann McCown, 59, of Lincoln passed away September 10, 2021. Born February 4, 1962, in Garden Grove, CA to Harlan and Jacqueline (Leonard) Wiederspan.

Family members include her husband, Michael; sons Robert (Miranda) McCown and Jeremy McCown; daughters, Alicia (Nicholas) Borer and Jessica McCown; grandchildren Harlan, and Mavis Borer, all of Lincoln; brother Steve (Becky) Wiederspan, Prague; sisters Catherine Mills, Ansley, NE and Dawne (Carl) Dowell, Brandon, FL; stepbrother, Matt (Jessica) King, Lincoln; adopted sister, Leslie (Andre) Wiederspan, Germany; adopted brother Chris Wiederspan; stepmother Susan Wiederspan, Lincoln; mother-in-law LuAnn McCown, Lincoln. Preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Ingrid, father-in-law, Delbert McCown.

Memorial service will be 11:00 am, Monday, September 20, 2021, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Masks are required. Memorials to the family. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Roper and Sons
Our deepest sympathies to all of Kim´s expanding family. I have so many great memories of Kim and I as teenagers, young mothers, and later with Mike. She never failed to make me laugh and hope her family can hold on to their memories of her sweet smile. I´m glad that Ingrid will have her grandmother with her. Hoping God holds you all tightly while you walk through this sad time. Kim and Mike
Kim Stokes
Friend
September 17, 2021
I will always remember Kim as a loving caring mother. It was always a pleasure having the kids at our house. I will not be able to personally attend Monday, but will have you in my thoughts and prayers. My condolence.
Roger Juranek
Work
September 15, 2021
