Kimberly Ann McCown

February 4, 1962 - September 10, 2021

Kimberly Ann McCown, 59, of Lincoln passed away September 10, 2021. Born February 4, 1962, in Garden Grove, CA to Harlan and Jacqueline (Leonard) Wiederspan.

Family members include her husband, Michael; sons Robert (Miranda) McCown and Jeremy McCown; daughters, Alicia (Nicholas) Borer and Jessica McCown; grandchildren Harlan, and Mavis Borer, all of Lincoln; brother Steve (Becky) Wiederspan, Prague; sisters Catherine Mills, Ansley, NE and Dawne (Carl) Dowell, Brandon, FL; stepbrother, Matt (Jessica) King, Lincoln; adopted sister, Leslie (Andre) Wiederspan, Germany; adopted brother Chris Wiederspan; stepmother Susan Wiederspan, Lincoln; mother-in-law LuAnn McCown, Lincoln. Preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Ingrid, father-in-law, Delbert McCown.

Memorial service will be 11:00 am, Monday, September 20, 2021, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Masks are required. Memorials to the family. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com