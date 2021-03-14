Kimberly A. Schwaninger

July 13, 1954 - February 19, 2021

Kimberly A. Schwaninger, age 66, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021. Kimberly was born July 13, 1954 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Neal and Bunny (Motz) Penton. Kim graduated from Northeast High School in 1972. She worked as secretary for Alexander and Alexander Insurance, Baylor Law Firm and then she worked for Nebraska Attorney General Office until her retirement. Kim loved her dogs and going to Jazzercize reading and playing cards.

Survived by her husband of 42 years, Steve; daughter Stephanie; 4 grandchildren; sister-in-law, brother-in-law Roxann and Tom Bowman; nieces: Lindsay and Dannie and many cousins and Aunt Marcia Motz; and two step-sisters Peggy and Sue. Preceded in death by her parents; step-mother Jean Penton; brother, Mark Penton; parents-in-law Adele and Ray Schwaninger.

Memorials can be made to the family; care of Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. A memorial service will occur Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. lincolnfh.com