Konnie Kurtz Doescher

January 6, 2022

Konnie Kurtz Doescher grew up in O'Neill, lived in Grand Island, and enjoyed most of her life in Lincoln.

Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Myrtle Kurtz, brother John Kurtz, and husband Don Doescher. Konnie is survived by brother Terry Kurtz, daughter Teri Brady Dudley, grand daughter Dallas, and many nieces and nephews she loved dearly.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 2:00pm, First Plymouth Church, Lincoln, NE.