Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kuei-Yun Hsu "Lina" Faith

Kuei-Yun "Lina" Hsu Faith

September 5, 2020

Kuei-Yun "Lina" Hsu Faith, 77, born in Taipei, Taiwan and longtime resident of Lincoln, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Saint Elizabeth Hospital. She was a carefree soul who brought laughter, joy, and happiness to every life she touched. Her creative use of the English language will be sorely missed with some of her family's favorite phrases being; "Cashino, hot fuzzy (fudge) sundaes and lucky charmies". Throughout Lina's life she found great joy in food (and sharing her dishes with others), bingo, going to the "cashino", traveling, spending time with her friends, and most of all, her family. Lina's passing was sudden and very unexpected. She is survived by her husband, Harold; sister, Kuei-Chu Hsu of Taipei, Taiwan; daughters, Ling Faith-Heuertz (John Heuertz) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, May Faith of Lincoln; son, Rick Faith (Lucy) of Milford; six granddaughters; two nieces, and countless friends. No services are planned at this time. In honor of Lina, donations can be made to the People's City Mission, or Linh Quang Buddhist Center in Lincoln. lincolnfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.