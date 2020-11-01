Kurtis G. Rice

February 7, 1977 - October 27, 2020

Kurtis G. Rice, 43, of Lincoln, passed away on October 27, 2020. Born on February 7, 1977, in Lincoln, NE, to Dwayne and Janice (Conway) Rice. He worked as a Realtor with Sellstate Empire Realty in Lincoln. Kurt was a member of REALTORS® Association of Lincoln and Nebraska REALTORS® Association. He attended Christ Lincoln Church. Kurt had many passions including fitness and weightlifting, but most important to him were his children and family. He was known for his personality and being able to make anyone smile or laugh. Family members include his children, Kielan, Jace and Joslyn; parents, Dwayne and Jan; sister, Stephanie (Steve) Janssen; nephews, Craig (Bethany) and Derek (fiancé Ceara) and niece, Shelby, all of Lincoln; twin great nephews and 1 great niece; his 3 rescue dogs; Numerous extended family members and friends. Celebration of Life to be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 6, 2020, at Christ Lincoln Church 4325 Sumner St., Lincoln. We kindly ask that those attending the Celebration of Life to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing. We appreciate your understanding during these current circumstances. No visitation. Memorials may be directed, for the family's future designation, to West Gate Bank, c/o Kurt Rice Memorial Fund Acct. 2004636251, PO Box 82603, Lincoln, NE 68501-9987. Condolences online at metcalffuneralhome.com