Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kyle B. Norman

Kyle B. Norman

March 13, 1984 - March 19, 2022

Kyle B. Norman, 38, of Lincoln, entered into Heaven on March 19, 2022 after a battle with Melanoma. Kyle was born March 13, 1984 to Royce & Cynthia (McNeal) Norman in Omaha, NE. Kyle was raised in North Platte, NE. He graduated in 2002 from North Platte High School. He enjoyed his time in speech, played soccer, and was a regular attender of Bethel Church's youth group. After High School Kyle attended UNL and then transferred to Parker College of Chiropractic in Dallas, TX where he received a bachelor's degree in Anatomy and Physiology and his Doctorate in Chiropractic.

Before moving to Dallas, Kyle married his high school sweetheart, Emily (Bomark) Norman. They were married for 16 years, have two children together and were raising a niece they claim as their own. Kyle was dedicated to his Chiropractic practice and his family. In his spare time he enjoyed reading, gaming, watching movies, golfing with his dad and brother, and traveling.

Preceded in death by his father, Royce; brother, Lucas. Survived by his wife, Emily; mother, Cynthia Norman; children, Kaiden & Lexie Norman, Addysen Bryant; brother & sister-in-law, Ryan (Hannah) Norman; mother & father-in-law, Mark (Joan) Bomark; brothers & sister-in-law, Lane Callaghan, Amy (Ryan) DeMello, Clifton & Seth Swink; and many loving uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Celebration of Kyle's Life will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11am at First Free Church. Pastor Danny Lamonte will officiate. At the request of the Norman family there will be no public viewing/visitation. Kyle's wishes were for cremation. Memorials are suggested to the Kaiden & Lexie Norman Education Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.