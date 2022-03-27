Kyle B. Norman

March 13, 1984 - March 19, 2022

Kyle B. Norman, 38, of Lincoln, entered into Heaven on March 19, 2022 after a battle with Melanoma. Kyle was born March 13, 1984 to Royce & Cynthia (McNeal) Norman in Omaha, NE. Kyle was raised in North Platte, NE. He graduated in 2002 from North Platte High School. He enjoyed his time in speech, played soccer, and was a regular attender of Bethel Church's youth group. After High School Kyle attended UNL and then transferred to Parker College of Chiropractic in Dallas, TX where he received a bachelor's degree in Anatomy and Physiology and his Doctorate in Chiropractic.

Before moving to Dallas, Kyle married his high school sweetheart, Emily (Bomark) Norman. They were married for 16 years, have two children together and were raising a niece they claim as their own. Kyle was dedicated to his Chiropractic practice and his family. In his spare time he enjoyed reading, gaming, watching movies, golfing with his dad and brother, and traveling.

Preceded in death by his father, Royce; brother, Lucas. Survived by his wife, Emily; mother, Cynthia Norman; children, Kaiden & Lexie Norman, Addysen Bryant; brother & sister-in-law, Ryan (Hannah) Norman; mother & father-in-law, Mark (Joan) Bomark; brothers & sister-in-law, Lane Callaghan, Amy (Ryan) DeMello, Clifton & Seth Swink; and many loving uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Celebration of Kyle's Life will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11am at First Free Church. Pastor Danny Lamonte will officiate. At the request of the Norman family there will be no public viewing/visitation. Kyle's wishes were for cremation. Memorials are suggested to the Kaiden & Lexie Norman Education Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com