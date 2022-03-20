Lana L Svoboda

January 25, 2022

Loving mother and wife, Lana Svoboda 71, passed away on January 25th, 2022 after a 4-week battle with covid pneumonia. Lana was surrounded by family when she entered God's Kingdom. She peacefully joined her Heavenly Father and family: son Matthew D Svoboda; parents Mike and Helen Lay; brother Kevin Lay; sisters Beth Ann Stevens, Kimberly Sue; grandparents O.D. and Gertrude Lay, Harry and Margaret Hirz; dear friends Kenneth and Louella Lougee; beloved dogs Coal Train and Dante; and kitty Cher.

Lana was born into a hard-working ranching family. Parents, Mike and Helen Lay, raised Lana and her siblings on the Cross Open A Hereford Ranch north of Torrington WY. Growing up Lana could be found outside helping her dad move and milk cows, stack hay, unload rock salt. When she was not busy helping her dad, she was taking care of little sisters Beth Ann and Lori. Lana was in 4H where she enjoyed showing Herefords and her horses and was a talented rider. At 16, Lana entered the Queen Contest riding her horse, Firefly, she won 2nd place. She was patient, kind, and generous with her love and time. She took pleasure in playing the piano, singing, and participating in church activities.

After attending Torrington H.S. and Eastern Wyoming College, she went to work at the Scottsbluff Star Herald where she met Gary Svoboda who was the sports reporter. They were married October 9, 1971, at Saint Rose Catholic Church in Torrington, WY; celebrating their 50-year anniversary last year. After living in Gering, NE for 5 years, they settled in Lincoln, NE in 1976 and both started working at the Journal star. Lana spent 30 years working as a typesetter. She was extraordinarily efficient in her role and truly enjoyed her work. She took great pride in training others and was self-taught at macros and other technical programs.

Becoming a mother was Lana's greatest joy. Her only child, Matthew, was a true blessing in many ways. Lana simply adored him and felt her purpose was to nurture and love him. As an infant and toddler Matthew was fond of playing at all hours of the night. Lana never complained through the sleepless nights; she was happy to have more time with him and gave him her full attention with a smile and endless patience. Lana was deeply proud of Matthew and the person he grew up to be. His untimely passing in 2021 was devastating for Lana to endure.

Lana is survived by her husband, Gary Svoboda. Other close family members survived by Lana include: sister Lori (Ted) Ciara, Jordan, and Zyaire Niemeyer; brother Gene (Linda) Lay; nieces and nephews; Jacie (Nermin) Mila and Lily Mustafic, Jill (Erik) Guthrie, Michael Dieriex, Bambi (Jeff) Robb, Randall (Terri) Lay, Burgundy (Tracy) Hort, Brandie (Shawn) Halls, Jerad (Po) Lay, Kyra Lay, Lucas Guthrie, Brantley Lay; dear friends Art and Lucille Hughes.

The lord says: "I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn you with loving kindness." Jeremiah 31:3

Now that Lana has passed into the arms of our Lord, we should remind ourselves that while this is the end of Lana's physical life on Earth, it's the beginning of an eternal and beautiful journey for her. Rosary March 25 - 7:00 pm Butherus, Maser, and Love. Funeral Service March 26 - 1:00 pm Blessed Sacrament. Burial to follow at Wyuka Cemetery. Officiating, Father Mike Morin. Following services, family and friends are invited to a luncheon at Blessed Sacrament.