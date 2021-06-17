Lana R. Troy

August 13, 1945 - May 12, 2021

Lana R. Troy, 75, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2021. Born August 13, 1945 in Aurora, IL to Roy and Ruth (Rydberg) Johnson. Lana grew up in Downers Grove, Illinois and graduated from Downers Grove North High School. The youngest of 6, Lana lived a life filled with love and laughter. Lana settled down in Wheaton, Illinois where she raised her three children. She was blessed with many talents throughout her life including singing, sewing, baking and being a devoted parent volunteer for her kids activities.

After raising her children, Lana worked as an Activity Director in Long Term Care facilities for 25+ years. She touched the lives of many residents and families in the Community. She was at her happiest when she could be in the sun planting flowers or dancing to her favorite music.

Lana is survived by her daughter Erin (Brian) Stephen of Lincoln, NE; son Heath (Kay) Ponstein of Corvallis, OR; daughter Heather (Tim) Bates of Wilsonville, OR; Grandchildren Brenna and Spencer Stephen, Rachel (Patrick) Desrochers, Sarah Ponstein, Todd Schoen, Candice (Taylor) Whitcher, and Anthony Bates.

Memorial Celebration of Life services will be held 10:00 A.M. on June 19 at Wyuka Funeral Home with Pastor Perry Beard officiating. A reception will follow the service in Wyuka's Garden Room until noon. Private family interment will take place later. Memorials may be made in care of the family to be designated later. Visit www.wyuka.com to leave condolences.