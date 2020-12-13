LaNae Gary

May 10, 1961 - December 8, 2020

LaNae Gary, 59, died way too soon Dec. 8, 2020. She was born May 10, 1961, to Harold and Myrtle (Carlson) Gary in Redfield, SD, and was a graduate of Kearney High School. LaNae had been a contract worker the last 13 years for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. She was a dedicated worker and friend. She loved sports and when younger, played and coached softball. But more recently, she let all know she was a Patriots football fan. LaNae was always learning. She loved reading, music, documentaries, podcasts and black and white movies.

Her survivors are sisters, Myrna Liebig of North Platte and Melanie Gary of Lincoln; niece, Audra (Gordy) West, Black Hawk, SD; nephews, Rory Kay, Las Vegas, NV and Taylan Schoen, Lincoln; great-nephews, Gage, Kasen and Gaven West; aunts, uncle and cousins. Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Gail Ruth; brother, Dallas; and her little buddy, Laika.

Due to Covid, a service will not be held at this time. A celebration of her life will be this summer. A memorial will be established and condolences may be sent to 2218 W. Third St., North Platte, NE 69101. Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.