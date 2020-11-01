Menu
Lane Ray Loschen

October 28, 2020

Lane Ray Loschen, 57 of Lincoln, NE passed away October 28, 2020. Survivors include Brothers Lance (Kathy) Loschen and Lyndon (Barbi) Loschen both of Lincoln. Nieces Jill (Waylon) Hullinger, Jennifer (Tyler) Forke, Brianna (Tommy) Lantis, Brittney (Brady) McNeil. Great Nieces & Nephews Briar, Brayden, Hannah, Iva and Isaac. Aunt Jean Detlefsen (Don Roth), Aunt Lee Loschen and family. Visitation with Family Present Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 6-8pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Memorials to the Family for later designation. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Lyndon and Barbi... So sorry for the loss of your brother!! I remember meeting him when I lived on 47th St. Will add prayers for a sense of Peace thru this difficult time!
Carol Buettgenbach
November 1, 2020