Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lane Edward Whitaker
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Lane Edward Whitaker

March 3, 1957 - September 15, 2021

Lane Edward Whitaker, 64, of Lincoln, died September 15, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. Rosary: 6:30 pm Thursday, 9/23, at North American Martyrs, 1101 Isaac Drive; Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 am Friday, 9/24, at the church. Private inurnment with Military Honors will be in Omaha National Cemetery at later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Peoples City Mission, Food Bank of Lincoln, CEDARS, or DAV. Condolences: bmlfh.com.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Rosary
6:30p.m.
North American Martyrs
1101 Isaac Drive, Lincoln, NE
Sep
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
North American Martyrs
1101 Isaac Drive, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Butherus Maser & Love.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our thoughts and prayers with you at this time.
Tammy Kortum & Family
September 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results