Lane Edward Whitaker

March 3, 1957 - September 15, 2021

Lane Edward Whitaker, 64, of Lincoln, died September 15, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. Rosary: 6:30 pm Thursday, 9/23, at North American Martyrs, 1101 Isaac Drive; Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 am Friday, 9/24, at the church. Private inurnment with Military Honors will be in Omaha National Cemetery at later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Peoples City Mission, Food Bank of Lincoln, CEDARS, or DAV. Condolences: bmlfh.com.