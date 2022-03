Larry J. Bailey

December 6, 2021

Larry J. Bailey, 74 of Lincoln, died December 6, 2021. Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Private Family Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Lincoln. Please wear a black shirt and jeans to the funeral in honor of Larry. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com