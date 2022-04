Larry Wayne Brokofsky

December 4, 1945 – June 10, 2021

Graveside Service will be held Friday, June 18, 2021, 10am, at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. 6700 S. 14th St, Lincoln. Please meet at Gate 2 of the cemetery 15 minutes prior to the service, for a procession back to the gravesite. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com.