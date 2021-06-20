Larry E. Burrus

January 9, 1932 - June 18, 2021

Larry E. Burrus, 89, of Lincoln passed away June 18, 2021, in Omaha. Born January 9, 1932, in Crete, NE to Howard and Grace Fern (Strayer) Burrus. Larry graduated from Crete High School, attended Doane College, graduated Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing, Omaha in 1955, anesthesia at Graduate Hospital, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.

Retired Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. Married Frieda M. Brunkhorst January 21, 1955. Member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Lincoln. Larry served in the U. S. Army Nurses Corps 1966-1968 as Captain. He held various administrative positions including Hospital Administrator, Central City, Assistant Administrator, Paris, Illinois, Director of Nursing and Chief Anesthetist, Norfolk, staff and administrative anesthetist, Methodist Hospital, Omaha, and staff anesthetist, St. Elizabeth, Lincoln until his retirement in 1997. Larry was past president of Nebraska Association of Nurse Anesthetists, member of American Association of Nurse Anesthetists, past president of Methodist College of Nursing Alumni Association.

Family members include his sons Bennett (Mary) Burrus and Mark (Shari) Burrus, Omaha; 7 grandchildren, , Jeremy (Krista) Burrus, Iowa City, IA; Stephanie (Dirk) Hayworth, Spirit Lake, IA; Stacy Burrus, Omaha; Kari (Billy) Roehr, Omaha; Reagan (Adam) Stotz, Gretna; Schuyler (Sarah) Burrus, Omaha; Laura Burrus, Olathe, KS; 12 great-grandchildren, Kelli Johnson, Joshua and Andrew Burrus, Hadley and Faith Stotz, Micah Burrus, Alexis Roehr, Nicholas and Abigail Hayworth, Ruby, Olive and Lilah Burrus. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Frieda, son Jeffrey, and sister Arva Jean (Burrus) Main.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 23 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 510 South 33rd Street. A 2 p.m. burial will be held in Riverside Cemetery, Crete, NE. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Redeemer Lutheran Church, Methodist College of Nursing, Omaha, or donor's favorite charity. Visitation: 4 - 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 22 at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street, Lincoln. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com