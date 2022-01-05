Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry L. Chuda
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Larry L. Chuda

September 5, 1940 - December 27, 2021

Larry L. Chuda, 81 of Lincoln, passed away December 27, 2021. Larry was born on September 5, 1940 in Agnew to Louis and Clara Chuda. Larry worked as an electrician for LPS, retiring in 2000. Larry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy and their three children: Curtis (wife Ellen) Chuda, Buffie (husband Arley) Jones and Brenda (husband Gary) Roberts, six grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Betty Bethune and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Ronald Chuda, sisters and brothers-in-law Dorothy and Almon Wilson, Deloris and Ernest Kriz and nephew Timothy Kinney.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 10, 2022 at St John the Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine St in Lincoln with Fr. Lyle Johnson celebrating the Mass. Rosary will be at 10:30 am on Monday at the church. The family will receive friends from 3 pm to 5 pm on Sunday at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St John the Apostle Catholic Church. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Country House #3. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jan
10
Rosary
10:30a.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jan
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St John the Apostle Catholic Church
7601 Vine St., Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Butherus Maser & Love.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I have fond memories of working with Larry at LPS. He was kind and a positive influence on those around him. I remember him taking me to Seacrest Field my first day on the job to change lamps on 80 foot poles.
Paul Heiman
Work
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results