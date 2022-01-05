Larry L. Chuda

September 5, 1940 - December 27, 2021

Larry L. Chuda, 81 of Lincoln, passed away December 27, 2021. Larry was born on September 5, 1940 in Agnew to Louis and Clara Chuda. Larry worked as an electrician for LPS, retiring in 2000. Larry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy and their three children: Curtis (wife Ellen) Chuda, Buffie (husband Arley) Jones and Brenda (husband Gary) Roberts, six grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Betty Bethune and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Ronald Chuda, sisters and brothers-in-law Dorothy and Almon Wilson, Deloris and Ernest Kriz and nephew Timothy Kinney.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 10, 2022 at St John the Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine St in Lincoln with Fr. Lyle Johnson celebrating the Mass. Rosary will be at 10:30 am on Monday at the church. The family will receive friends from 3 pm to 5 pm on Sunday at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St John the Apostle Catholic Church. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Country House #3. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bmlfh.com