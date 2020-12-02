Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Larry Edward Lough

Larry Edward Lough

March 20, 1945 – November 26, 2020

Larry Edward Lough, 75, passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Thanksgiving Day. Larry spent his career as a journalist at the Omaha World Herald. He possessed a wry sense of humor, a deep love for his family, was fiercely loyal to his friends and appreciated anyone who possessed a strong command of the English language.

He was preceded in death by son, Sean N. Lough; brother, Michael Lough. He is survived by, wife, Diana; daughter, Stephanie Lough; brothers, Steve (Sharon) and Tim (Linda).

There will be a virtual ceremony Thursday, December 3 at 11am. To view a live broadcast of the service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and press the "View Live Cast" button on the home page. This also will be recorded so that you can view it at a time of your choosing. If you want to donate in Larry's memory, his favorite charity was St. Vincent de Paul Society of Santa Clara County, PO Box 5579, San Jose, CA 95150-5579. This is a national donation site. Arrangements by: Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900, www.heafeyheafey.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Service
11:00a.m.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Diana & Stephanie, we are so sorry for your loss. Larry was certainly our leader in guiding us around Rome and a fun guy to be with. We all had such a hoot at dinner in Athens. O by the way Stephanie, I think you walked me and table tennis on the ship but I am sure it was only due to the waves. And I deserve a rematch. Hugs to you all with Love from Barb & Jerry
Jerry Froistad
November 30, 2020
Stephanie, I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your father. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Kari Hamrick
November 30, 2020
Stephanie, My deepest condolences to you and your family on the loss of your Dad. May you find comfort in knowing he is at peace now. Keeping all of you in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Julie Gallagher
November 29, 2020
Soooo sorry for your loss. I worked with Larry from 1972 until he retired. Larry was a good friend and he epitomized the meaning of a true journalist. Even though I worked in the composing room page make up, Larry taught me more about the craft of the written word and language than anything I learned in school. I just wish I would have stayed in closer contact with Larry after he retired. Will truely miss Larry.
Bob D'Agosta
November 29, 2020
Our deepest sympathy goes out to Diana, Stephanie, Steve and Tim in your loss. Bill particularly remembers Larry as a brilliant editor during their long association at the World-Herald, and we recall with fondness our families´ friendship through the years. Rest in peace, old friend.
Bill and Barb Anderson
November 29, 2020