Larry G. Hermann
August 28, 2020
Larry G. Hermann, age 80 of Lincoln, died August 28, 2020 in Lincoln.
Survived by daughter and family Sarah (Todd) Archer, Sydney Archer, Lauren (Josh) Snow, Alissa Archer, Jake Archer; son and family Todd (Sandy) Hermann, Cameryn Hermann, Bailee Hermann, Sutton Hermann; 4 step-sisters. Preceded in death by wife Jean Carol Hermann.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Lutheran Family Services/Children's Services. Leave messages for family at NebraskaCremation.com.