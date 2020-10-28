Larry G. Smith

October 31, 1937 - October 24, 2020

Larry G. Smith, 82 of Ashland, NE passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland. He was born October 31, 1937 in Ashland, NE. Larry was a lifelong farmer.

He is survived by his children, Doug (Crystal) Smith, Brian (Kristi) Smith, Lorinda Bussen; brother, Duane (Jackie) Smith; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service, Friday, October 30, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Cedar Hill United Methodist Church, 22501 N. 162nd Rd, Greenwood, NE 68366. Weather permitting, the funeral will be held outside of the church. Visitation, Thursday, October 29, 2020, 5-8 pm at Marcy Mortuary. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greenwood, NE. Memorials to Cedar Hill United Methodist Church, Cedar Hill Cemetery, Shriners Children Hospital or St. Jude Hospital Children Hospital. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.