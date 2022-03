I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Larry. Greatly enjoyed our association over the years; thru our years of coaching and just as a good friend. Always remember Larry with a great smile, always; and a positive word. Can´t even fathom all the young people he must have impacted in his years at Dorchester,and in the educational profession. So glad our paths have crossed. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers!!

Jack Guggenmos June 22, 2021