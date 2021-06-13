Larry Hennings

January 15, 1937 - April 3, 2020

Larry, passed away April 3, 2020. He was born January 15, 1937, to Oliver and Lucille (Anderson) Hennings of Adams, NE. His early childhood was spent in Adams and on his grandfather's farm outside of Panama, NE, before the family moved to Lincoln following WWII. Larry was a graduate of Northeast High School where we was an all-around athlete in Football (Allstate), Basketball and Track (Discus). Larry attended the University of Nebraska and graduated with honors from Columbia College of Missouri.

Larry worked for the Nebraska Department of Roads from 1957 to 1972 as a Roadway Designer and was largely responsible for the design and plan preparation for several sections of the interstate highway in Nebraska. Larry enlisted in the Nebraska National Guard during his junior year in high school and in 1972 began employment with the Nebraska National Guard Military Department, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel prior to his retirement in 1986.

During his tenure as Facilities Management Officer, construction and improvements were completed at the Army Aviation Support Facility, Camp Ashland, the Mead Unit Training Equipment Site, and the Hastings Weekend Training Site, and energy conservation goals were established for each Nebraska Military Department facility. During his 32 years with the Nebraska National Guard Larry received numerous Commendation and Meritorious Service Awards, including recognition for his assistance following the Grand Island tornados, and Platte River/North Bend flooding.

In 1986 Larry began work for the Lincoln Public Schools as a Facilities Manager, retiring in 2002. During his tenure Humann, Roper, Cavett, Maxey and Campbell Elementary schools and Lux and Scott Middle schools were completed, numerous additions and renovations were made to schools throughout the district, and 10 future school sites were purchased.

Larry was lifetime member of the National Guard Association of the United States, the Nebraska National Guard Historical Society, and the University of Nebraska Alumni Association. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Christ Lutheran Church, a regular Community Blood Bank donor, and in retirement donated his time to the Warrior & Family Support – Family Program Office of the Nebraska National Guard. Larry was also a big Husker fan supporting Football (attending 7 bowl games), Men's and Women's Basketball, and Women's Softball, as a season ticket holder.

Family members include his wife Jean Hennings; daughter Pamela Hennings, both of Lincoln; daughter Lori (Peter) Margellos and granddaughter Anastasia Margellos of Cedar Rapids, IA; brother-in-law James Osborne and sister-in-law Maree 'Susie' (Richard) Douglass, nieces and nephew. Preceded in death by his parents and sister Karen.

A Celebration of Larry's Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Christ Lincoln Church, 4325 Sumner Street, Lincoln (06). Condolences online at roperandsons.com