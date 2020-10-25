Menu
Larry Lee Finley

October 21, 1940 - October 20, 2020

Larry Lee Finley, age 79, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Larry was born October 21, 1940 to Vern and Ruth Finley. He was an electrician for 50 years and in the Army Reserve over 20 years. Larry was an avid golfer, scored a hole in one, bowler with multiple 300 games, played volleyball, softball, and coached his children's sports teams.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma; children, Cheryl (Christopher) Rau, and Steven Finley; granddaughters, Cassondra Drake and Katelyn Rau.

A graveside service will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park, it will be private family only. In lieu of visitation please share a story or leave a condolence at www.lincolnfh.com. Memorials are suggested to Make A Wish Foundation.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
GUEST BOOK
