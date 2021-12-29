Larry D. Ohs

September 1, 1954 - December 25, 2021

Larry D. Ohs, age 67, of Lincoln passed away on December 25, 2021. Larry was born on September 1, 1954.

He is proceeded in death by his father, Dwight Ohs. He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Betty; his children Ryan, Matthew (Annie), and Logan (Anjli) Ohs; his mother Sara Lee Ohs; his siblings Bradley (Sandy) Ohs, Carmen (Bob) Shively, and Cortney Ohs, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 30 at 10:30am at South Gate United Methodist Church, 3500 Pioneers Blvd. in Lincoln. The family will receive guests beginning at 9:30. The service will be livestreamed. For those who would like to attend in person, the family requests masks be worn. There will be a private inurnment to follow at Rosewood Cemetery in Palmyra. In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to memorialize Larry consider making a gift in his name to Cornhusker Council BSA, South Gate United Methodist Church, or Nebraska Wesleyan University. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com