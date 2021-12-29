Menu
Larry D. Ohs
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Larry D. Ohs

September 1, 1954 - December 25, 2021

Larry D. Ohs, age 67, of Lincoln passed away on December 25, 2021. Larry was born on September 1, 1954.

He is proceeded in death by his father, Dwight Ohs. He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Betty; his children Ryan, Matthew (Annie), and Logan (Anjli) Ohs; his mother Sara Lee Ohs; his siblings Bradley (Sandy) Ohs, Carmen (Bob) Shively, and Cortney Ohs, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 30 at 10:30am at South Gate United Methodist Church, 3500 Pioneers Blvd. in Lincoln. The family will receive guests beginning at 9:30. The service will be livestreamed. For those who would like to attend in person, the family requests masks be worn. There will be a private inurnment to follow at Rosewood Cemetery in Palmyra. In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to memorialize Larry consider making a gift in his name to Cornhusker Council BSA, South Gate United Methodist Church, or Nebraska Wesleyan University. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
9:30a.m.
South Gate United Methodist Church
3500 Pioneers Blvd., Lincoln, NE
Dec
30
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
South Gate United Methodist Church
3500 Pioneers Blvd., Lincoln, NE
Roper and Sons
With our sincere sympathy.
Ann & John Colborn
Friend
December 31, 2021
Therese and I are so sorry for your loss. I have wonderful memories of Larry and our long time working together. The world is a better place because he was in it. He will be missed.
Rich Bollerup
December 31, 2021
To Betty and family, Please accept my condolences on Larry's passing. Hope everyone managing as best one can with this challenging process. Sending thoughts and prayers.
Judy DeGraff
December 31, 2021
Unified Legacy Advisors
December 29, 2021
Sorry for your loss Carmen. Not sure if you remember me but we worked together at Arby´s. I seem to remember Larry worked with us too.
Mike Stalder
December 29, 2021
Betty and family, I am so sorry to read of your huge loss with Larry passing. Thoughts and prayers for you all.
Gloria (Carlson) Edgar
December 29, 2021
