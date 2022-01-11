Larry W. Paxson
January 9, 2022
Larry W. Paxson, 79, of Beaver Crossing, died Sunday, at this home. Retired High School Teacher, Beaver Crossing and Centennial Public Schools, retiring in 2000.
Survivors: Wife, Jacqueline, Beaver Crossing, brother, Richard (Jan) Paxson, Lacey, WA, sister, Sandra Madden, San Diego, CA, sister-in-law, Jan Jennings, Pawley Island, SC, nieces, great-nieces.
Visitation: Wednesday, January 12, 2-7 p.m. at Hope Center Church, Beaver Crossing, and with family 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, church. Private Family Graveside Thursday, Beaver Crossing Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family where a scholarship in Larry's name will be established at Centennial Public Schools. Lauber Funeral Home, Friend.