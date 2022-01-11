Menu
Larry W. Paxson
Lauber Funeral & Cremation Services - Friend
814 Maple Street
Friend, NE

Larry W. Paxson

January 9, 2022

Larry W. Paxson, 79, of Beaver Crossing, died Sunday, at this home. Retired High School Teacher, Beaver Crossing and Centennial Public Schools, retiring in 2000.

Survivors: Wife, Jacqueline, Beaver Crossing, brother, Richard (Jan) Paxson, Lacey, WA, sister, Sandra Madden, San Diego, CA, sister-in-law, Jan Jennings, Pawley Island, SC, nieces, great-nieces.

Visitation: Wednesday, January 12, 2-7 p.m. at Hope Center Church, Beaver Crossing, and with family 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, church. Private Family Graveside Thursday, Beaver Crossing Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family where a scholarship in Larry's name will be established at Centennial Public Schools. Lauber Funeral Home, Friend.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hope Center Church
Beaver Crossing, NE
Lauber Funeral & Cremation Services - Friend

Jacque, I'm so sorry for your loss. He was one of my favorite teachers of all time and I loved his sense of humor. He touched so many lives and lives on in the memories of so many students. He will be missed.
Mary Lou Buss
January 12, 2022
Jacque, my thoughts and prayers are with you. So sorry for your loss. Larry was a classmate and friend for nearly 70 years. We were confirmed in the Methodist Church at the same time, age 13. He will be missed
Sandra Peterson, Albuquerque
Friend
January 11, 2022
