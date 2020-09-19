Larry S. Frost

September 16, 2020

Larry S. Frost of Lincoln, Nebraska, died peacefully in his home on Wednesday, September 16 after a short bout with cancer. He was 73 years old. Larry died looking out of the back window of his house in northwest Lincoln, with a view of the family farm where he grew up. He was surrounded by his family when he died, and has gone home to be with the Lord.

Larry was born in Lincoln on March 8, 1947, and grew up on a farm outside of Lincoln. He graduated from Malcolm High School in 1965. He was a two-year starter for the Nebraska football team under Bob Devaney, and had a successful career as a high school football coach and administrator in Nebraska and nearby states. He served for 50 years as the director of athletics for the American Legion Cornhusker Boys' State program. During his time as a teacher and coach, Larry influenced the lives of thousands of young men and women, mentoring with humor, toughness, and humility.

Larry is the father of current Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost, and he and Carol were fixtures at Husker practices. Their older son, Steve, lives in Texas with his wife and three children.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years Carol Moseke Frost, his sons Steve and Scott and their wives Andrea and Ashley, and five grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Lawrence E. "Top" Frost and his mother Opal Frost.

A celebration of Larry's life will be held on the grounds of Calvary Community Church, 4400 N 1st St, Lincoln, NE, at 1:00 pm on Monday, September 21. The service will be held outdoors, and state and local COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. The family asks that attendees wear "gameday attire" to the service. The stage will be viewable for people who wish to stay in their cars to watch the service. There will be live audio of the service available on a closed-circuit AM radio feed for those who choose to stay in their vehicles. For anyone leaving their cars, a short walk up and down a grassy hill be required. Seating and standing room will also be available on the surrounding hillside and grassy areas. "Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com