Larry Elmer Sanders

August 11, 1950 - June 13, 2021

Larry Elmer Sanders, 70, passed away peacefully at his home on June 13, 2021. Larry was born on 08/11/1950 to Elmer and Marie (Eide) Sanders at North Platte, NE. In 1980, he married Linda Mulholland of Grand Island with whom he had two children. In 2010, he married Charlene Perkins, who was his life's companion until his passing.

Survived by wife Charlene; children Jessica Sanders and Zachary Sanders; step-children Jason Skarboe, Amanda (Pete) Meister, and Laci (Ray) Majorins; grandchildren Creighton Meister, Jacob Skarboe, Samuel Murphy, Oakley Meister, Mia Majorins, James Majorins, Joseph Majorins; sister Marilyn Hansen; nephew Jim (Kim) Hansen; nieces Ramona and Briana Hansen; brother-in-law Terry Hunt; nephew Allen (Mitzi) Hunt; nephew Chad (Cherlyn) Hunt; 5 great-nephews; 3 great-nieces. Preceded in death by parents; sister Denise Hunt.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to either the Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism (https://cncaa.net/support-us/#donate) or Responsible Living Classes, 6467 W Sprague Road, Crete, NE. 68333. A celebration of life will be held at Larry's home on Saturday, June 26 at 10 am with coffee and donuts provided. Please bring a lawn chair. A ride is being planned to immediately follow the celebration for any of Larry's riding "family" to join. Please leave online messages at NebraskaCremation.com.