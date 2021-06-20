Menu
Larry Elmer Sanders
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Nebraska Cremation Society
911 N. Linden Street
Wahoo, NE

Larry Elmer Sanders

August 11, 1950 - June 13, 2021

Larry Elmer Sanders, 70, passed away peacefully at his home on June 13, 2021. Larry was born on 08/11/1950 to Elmer and Marie (Eide) Sanders at North Platte, NE. In 1980, he married Linda Mulholland of Grand Island with whom he had two children. In 2010, he married Charlene Perkins, who was his life's companion until his passing.

Survived by wife Charlene; children Jessica Sanders and Zachary Sanders; step-children Jason Skarboe, Amanda (Pete) Meister, and Laci (Ray) Majorins; grandchildren Creighton Meister, Jacob Skarboe, Samuel Murphy, Oakley Meister, Mia Majorins, James Majorins, Joseph Majorins; sister Marilyn Hansen; nephew Jim (Kim) Hansen; nieces Ramona and Briana Hansen; brother-in-law Terry Hunt; nephew Allen (Mitzi) Hunt; nephew Chad (Cherlyn) Hunt; 5 great-nephews; 3 great-nieces. Preceded in death by parents; sister Denise Hunt.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to either the Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism (https://cncaa.net/support-us/#donate) or Responsible Living Classes, 6467 W Sprague Road, Crete, NE. 68333. A celebration of life will be held at Larry's home on Saturday, June 26 at 10 am with coffee and donuts provided. Please bring a lawn chair. A ride is being planned to immediately follow the celebration for any of Larry's riding "family" to join. Please leave online messages at NebraskaCremation.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Larry's home
NE
Funeral services provided by:
The Nebraska Cremation Society
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m devastated, Larry saved my life, he was my counselor at grand island, may your soul Rest In Peace forever . Hopefully he´s riding his bike in heaven
Ed Feehan
March 5, 2022
I am offering my condolences to Larry's family for your loss. Larry was a great guy and I have many fond memories of him - especially in college during the summer when he, Bart and Mike rented a farmhouse down by Axtell. I have to mention the rest of the group that summer: myself, Peggy and Cheryl. Larry loved the 4th of July and and took great pleasure in scaring us with his Cherry bombs. He would sneak outside and place one by the window and come back and sit and wait for it to go off! Of course, we all about had a heart attack! He was great fun and we all loved being around him. Many years have gone by but the memories are still fondly remembered. I hope we all getogether again in heaven some day. Rest in peace, Larry
Cathy England
Friend
June 25, 2021
I was so sorry to hear about Larry. He was one heck of a nice guy. He was my counselor in Grand Island. They dont make counselors like that any more. He was one in a million. May God be with all of it.
Mary Garnick
June 22, 2021
Please know that you all are in my thoughts and prayers and I ask that God hold you all especially close during this sad time. Larry was a very special person; he worked with us here at the Council on Alcoholism and Addictions and we have continued a professional working relationship through the years, as well as remained friends. I always appreciated Larry's big voice and laugh, huge heart and great smile. Rest in Peace my friend. I'm sorry that I'll not be able to join you on Jun 26th for the Celebration of Life Ceremony -- you'll be in my thoughts and prayers for sure!
Connie Holmes
Work
June 21, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I am from Larry's past many, many years ago in Axtell, Nebraska in the early 70's. We shared the same birthday but different years. He is among the group I consider the first few friends I had. Although I haven't seen him since I left Nebraska, the memories have remained. I'm sure we will all meet again on the other side. My sincere condolences, Peggy (Maddux) Haslam
Peggy A (Maddux) Haslam
Friend
June 19, 2021
