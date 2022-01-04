Larry J. Schwartz

Lincoln, December 6, 1950 - December 31, 2021

Visitation: 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Dwight. Mass of Christian Burial: Graveside Service and Interment: 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022 at Assumption Catholic Cemetery with Father Raymond Jansen officiating the service. Military honors will be by the U.S. Army and Dwight American Legion Post #110. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Schwartz family for future designations. (Donations will be made in several ways in Dwight). Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home Seward & Dwight. Condolences www.zabkaperduefuneralhome.com