Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry J. Schwartz
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Dwight
376 Pine St
Dwight, NE

Larry J. Schwartz

December 6, 1950 - December 31, 2021

Larry J. Schwartz, age 71 years, of Lincoln, born Dec. 6, 1950 - passed away Dec. 31, 2021. Survivors include his wife, Eloise Schwartz; brother, Doug and wife, Sheila Schwartz; sister, Cyndi and husband, Dan Post; brothers-in-law, David and wife, Kathy Novacek, Don Novacek, Clair and significant other, Barb Novacek; sisters-in-law, Mary Kaye and husband, Chuck Kost, Lori and husband, Dana Miller; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Visitation: 10 – 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Dwight, NE. Graveside Service and Interment: 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022 at Assumption Catholic Cemetery with Father Raymond Jansen officiating the service. Military honors will be by the U.S. Army and Dwight American Legion Post #110. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Schwartz family for future designations. (Donations will be made in several ways in Dwight). Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences: zabkaperduefuneralhome.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home
Dwight, NE
Jan
7
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Assumption Catholic Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Dwight
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Dwight.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We will miss Larry in our Marwood community. We always enjoyed his dry humor. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family
Gary and Diane Hollman
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results