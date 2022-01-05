Larry J. Schwartz

December 6, 1950 - December 31, 2021

Larry J. Schwartz, age 71 years, of Lincoln, born Dec. 6, 1950 - passed away Dec. 31, 2021. Survivors include his wife, Eloise Schwartz; brother, Doug and wife, Sheila Schwartz; sister, Cyndi and husband, Dan Post; brothers-in-law, David and wife, Kathy Novacek, Don Novacek, Clair and significant other, Barb Novacek; sisters-in-law, Mary Kaye and husband, Chuck Kost, Lori and husband, Dana Miller; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Visitation: 10 – 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Dwight, NE. Graveside Service and Interment: 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022 at Assumption Catholic Cemetery with Father Raymond Jansen officiating the service. Military honors will be by the U.S. Army and Dwight American Legion Post #110. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Schwartz family for future designations. (Donations will be made in several ways in Dwight). Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences: zabkaperduefuneralhome.com