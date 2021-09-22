Larry Gene Swanson

September 18, 2021

Larry Gene Swanson, 75, of Lincoln passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. He was a graduate of Syracuse High School, where he was the captain of the Football and Basketball teams. Larry married his high school sweetheart Mary Ann Pieper in 1965. They moved to Lincoln and Larry graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

He enjoyed planning family vacations, traveling with friends, card club, golfing, and watching sports. He retired in 2011 from a three-decade career with LES in-Land Management.

Larry is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; daughter, Angela and son-in-law Tony; son, Matthew; grandchildren, brothers, sister, cousin, niece, and nephews.

The family invites friends and loved ones to celebrate Larry's life at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Masks are required. Memorials to American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com