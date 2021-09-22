Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry Gene Swanson
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr
Lincoln, NE

Larry Gene Swanson

September 18, 2021

Larry Gene Swanson, 75, of Lincoln passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. He was a graduate of Syracuse High School, where he was the captain of the Football and Basketball teams. Larry married his high school sweetheart Mary Ann Pieper in 1965. They moved to Lincoln and Larry graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

He enjoyed planning family vacations, traveling with friends, card club, golfing, and watching sports. He retired in 2011 from a three-decade career with LES in-Land Management.

Larry is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; daughter, Angela and son-in-law Tony; son, Matthew; grandchildren, brothers, sister, cousin, niece, and nephews.

The family invites friends and loved ones to celebrate Larry's life at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Masks are required. Memorials to American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roper and Sons - South Lincoln Roper and Sons.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I enjoyed working with Larry for 30 years and being his golf partner in the LES golf league. Larry was very conscientious and reliable at his job. He saved a lot of work, for us engineers, by finding or obtaining needed easements. I think of Larry often and especially the laughs and discussions we had at our sack luncheons we had at LES. He left a hole at LES that was never filled.
Emil Turek
September 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results