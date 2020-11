Larry Willet

November 20, 2020

Larry Willet 81 of Lincoln, NE passed away November 20, 2020. Rosary will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 1:00pm St. John Catholic Church, 76th & Vine Street followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30pm. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.