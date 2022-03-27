Menu
Larry V. Worrell

Larry V Worrell

October 24, 1945 - March 23, 2022

Larry V Worrell of Lincoln was born October 24, 1945 in Independence, Kansas to Francis Carl and Helen (Smith) Worrell. Larry graduated from Fredonia High School in Kansas. He attended Kansas State University. Larry passed away surrounded by family, March 23, 2022.

Larry spent his career in Surveying. Prior to his retirement, Larry worked 27 years as the Chief Deputy County Engineer and County Surveyor for Lancaster County. He was instrumental in bringing the GIS program to Lancaster County. After retiring in 2007, Larry and Ardith moved to Sun Lakes, Arizona; Larry spent his time on the golf course. In 2020, they returned to Lincoln full-time.

Larry is survived by his wife, Ardith (Harms) of 22 years. Children Dena (Steve) DeBoer, Darrin (Nicki) Worrell, stepdaughters Beth (Chad) Deinert, Paula (Matt) Eiden, grandchildren (9) and great-grandchildren (4), Sister-in-law Sue Worrell, Brothers-in-law Richard (Joyce) Harms and Michael Harms. Preceded in death by his parents, sons (Devin and Jeffrey), grandson Matthew Deboer, and brother Carl (Sonny) Worrell.

Visitation: Saturday (4-2-22) 12:30-2:00 followed by Services at 2:00 Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home 4040 A Street. Memorials, in lieu flowers, memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 27, 2022.
