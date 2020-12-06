Laura Fredericks Saf

August 30, 1954 - December 2, 2020

Laura Fredericks Saf, 66, of Lincoln passed away on December 2, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. She was born August 30, 1954 to Jack and Ruth (Neef) Fredericks in Oakland, NE, and graduated from Oakland-Craig High School and Lindenwood University in St. Charles, MO with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Arts. She married Roger Saf on May 7, 1977, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. She lost her beloved husband of nearly 40 years to cancer in 2017.

Laura began golfing with her parents at the age of 8 at Oakland Golf Club, which led to a lifetime of service to the game Roger and she loved together. In 1996, she served as the General Chairman of the U.S. Women's Amateur Championship at Firethorn Golf Club in Lincoln, and then became a longtime USGA committee member. As a board member of the Trans National Golf Association from 1997-2002, she was encouraged to attend USGA "rules school," which led to a second career as a volunteer rules official. Laura officiated many USGA Championships, including the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open, before retiring in 2012 to spend more time with Roger.

In 2001, she was elected to the prestigious USGA Women's Committee where she served until 2011. Laura also served on the boards of the University of Nebraska's PGA Golf Management Program, the Nebraska Women's Amateur Golf Association from 2004-2009, and on the Chip-N Club for the Nebraska Women's Golf Team for many years. In 2002, Laura was the first woman to be elected to the Nebraska Golf Association's Board of Directors and served diligently until her passing.

She received the Dr. Herbert H. Davis and Herbert H. Davis Jr. Memorial Award from the Nebraska Golf Hall of Fame in 2012, recognizing her contributions to the game of golf. She was a member of Southwind Country Club in Garden City, KS, Firethorn Golf Club, The Country Club of Lincoln, Oakland Golf Club, and Fremont Golf Club, and served on the board of directors of The Country Club of Lincoln from 2018 until her passing.

Laura's deep and abiding faith in Jesus and passion to serve others was evident in every aspect of her life. She grew up attending First United Methodist Church in Oakland. She became a member of Christ Church Lincoln where she was actively involved in the Grief Share Ministry and Women's Bible Study, and founded the Cancer Care Bag Ministry. She was a strong supporter of Christ Schools and Lincoln Christian School. She was a member of the P.E.O Chapter EL Oakland and P.E.O. Chapter DL Lincoln. Laura's formal employment included K-Mart Corporation Management from 1975-1986 and, following her retirement from officiating, Home Instead Senior Care from 2010-2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her uncle Henry (Marilyn) Neef and numerous cousins.

Burial will be held at 1pm on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Westside Cemetery, Rural Oakland, NE, where she will be laid to rest next to her late husband Roger. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring or Summer of 2021. Memorials to Omaha Home for Boys, Heartland Cancer Foundation, Christ Lincoln & Christ Schools, Friends of Oakland Foundation, or Nebraska Golf Foundation.