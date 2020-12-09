May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
December 10, 2020
Laura was always so friendly to me and I loved that she was a force in the male dominated sport of golf! She will be very missed and I hope she is playing golf up in the heavens!
Claudia Messineo
December 9, 2020
A wonderful golfing friend and a special lady who bonded with my granddaughter with the same first name when she was very young! That Pillsbury Dough Boy she brought to us will be a special memory of our friendship!
Margy
December 9, 2020
I met Laura when I hired her as a Caregiver at Home Instead. Later she was the "first impressions" person who greeted everyone. I loved Laura's outlook on life and the servant she was. Laura is now where we all dream to be, with the Lord himself. See you later Laura.