Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Laura Fredericks Saf
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Laura Fredericks Saf

December 2, 2020

Laura Fredericks Saf, 66, of Lincoln passed away on December 2, 2020, Burial will be held at 1pm on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Westside Cemetery, Rural Oakland, NE,


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Burial
1:00p.m.
Westside Cemetery
Rural Oakland, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
December 10, 2020
Laura was always so friendly to me and I loved that she was a force in the male dominated sport of golf! She will be very missed and I hope she is playing golf up in the heavens!
Claudia Messineo
December 9, 2020
A wonderful golfing friend and a special lady who bonded with my granddaughter with the same first name when she was very young! That Pillsbury Dough Boy she brought to us will be a special memory of our friendship!
Margy
December 9, 2020
I met Laura when I hired her as a Caregiver at Home Instead. Later she was the "first impressions" person who greeted everyone. I loved Laura's outlook on life and the servant she was. Laura is now where we all dream to be, with the Lord himself. See you later Laura.
Tracy Christensen
December 7, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results