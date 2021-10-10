Laura A. Waters

September 2, 1930 – October 4, 2021

Laura A. (Scherff) Waters of Lincoln passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 at the age of 91. She was born September 2, 1930, to Grover C. and Effie (Fowler) Scherff. Laura grew up in and around Hamilton County, Nebraska. Laura graduated from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln in 1951 with a Bachelor's degree in Education. She met Robert W. Waters while they were both students at UNL, and they married in 1951. Laura and Bob moved to O'Neill, Nebraska after Bob finished his medical residency where they raised their three children.

Laura was a member of the Zeta Chapter of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority, as well as a member of Chapter V PEO in Lincoln. She loved yardwork and feeding the birds and squirrels around her home. Laura was an avid reader, and she enjoyed playing bridge and spending time with her family.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Grover and Effie; siblings, Louis, Lois, Norma, James, and Mae; and her beloved husband Bob. Laura is survived by her children, Jennifer Waters (Steve Baumann) of Tucson, Arizona, Jill Waters (Gary Belzer) of Lincoln, and Chris Waters (Cori) of Grand Island; grandchildren, Jordan Siepker (Bret) of Omaha, Caitlin Haselhorst (Dillon Woodrum) of Plattsmouth, Alec Waters (Rylee) of Grand Island, and Elizabeth Waters of Dallas, Texas; great-grandchildren, Rowan and Sloane Siepker of Omaha; and sister, Flo (Scherff) Evers of Plattsmouth.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.