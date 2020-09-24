Menu
Laurine F. Miller
Laurine F. Miller September 17, 2020 Laurine F. Miller, 98, of Norfolk, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Holmes Lake Care Center in Lincoln. She is survived by children Lois (Jimmie) Black, Mexia, Texas, Lyle and Peggy Miller, Lincoln, Neb., JoAnn (Mark) Williams, Houston, Texas, Galen Miller, Lincoln Neb., Leisa Miller, Lincoln, Neb., grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral for Laurine F. Miller, will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will be 4-6:00 p.m., Sunday, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a Rosary service at 6:00 p.m., Sunday. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 24, 2020.
