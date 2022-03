LaVaughn Leigh Walker Rotter

June 10, 2021

LaVaughn Leigh Walker Rotter, 100, Lincoln (formerly Brock), passed in Lincoln Thursday, 6/10/21. Funeral: Monday, 6/14, 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, Brock, NE. Visitation: Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. at Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn. Memorials: Brock Methodist Church or Hospice of Tabitha.