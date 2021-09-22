Menu
LaVern Larry "Churney" Stuhr
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Volzke Funeral Home
147 Main St
Seward, NE

LaVern "Churney" Larry Stuhr

November 22, 1946 - September 19, 2021

LaVern Stuhr (Churney) 74 of Utica, widower of Linda, passed away Sept. 19, 2021. Churney was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his daughter, Angie (Larry) Miller; son, Mitchell (Wendy) Stuhr; six grandchildren; special friend Joyce Schriner; and many friends and relatives.

Visitation: 1-8 p.m. with family greeting 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, September. 24, at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 25, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Utica



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Volzke Funeral Home
147 Main Street, Seward, NE
Sep
25
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
1100 D. St., Utica, NE
Sep
25
Interment
4:00p.m.
Utica Cemetery
Hwy. 34, Utica, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Volzke Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Jay & Susan L. Leif
October 6, 2021
Angie, Mitch & Families, We are so sorry to learn of Churney's passing! Jay was in a wedding the weekend of your Father's Visitation & Funeral. I will be trying to send you a card & Memorial gift
Jay and Susan Leif
Family
October 6, 2021
