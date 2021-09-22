LaVern "Churney" Larry Stuhr

November 22, 1946 - September 19, 2021

LaVern Stuhr (Churney) 74 of Utica, widower of Linda, passed away Sept. 19, 2021. Churney was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his daughter, Angie (Larry) Miller; son, Mitchell (Wendy) Stuhr; six grandchildren; special friend Joyce Schriner; and many friends and relatives.

Visitation: 1-8 p.m. with family greeting 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, September. 24, at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 25, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Utica