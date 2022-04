LaVerna A. Kattau

July 2, 2021

LaVerna A. Kattau, 100, of Crete, passed away on July 2, 2021. Services will be held on Monday, July 5, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Kramer. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.