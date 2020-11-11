Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Laverne H. Hageman

Laverne H. Hageman

April 20, 1963 - November 5, 2020

Laverne H. Hageman, age 57 of Ceresco, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born April 20, 1963 in Omaha to Milton and Donna (Halac) Hageman.

Survived by brother and sister-in-law Ward and Kathy Hageman of Ceresco; nieces Shelby (Jerry) Wallen and their son Bryce of Unadilla, Taylor Hageman of Ceresco; nephew Alex Hageman of Ceresco; uncles Jerry Stark of Chalco, Reuben (Polly) Hageman of Young, AZ; many special family members and friends. Preceded in death by parents; and several aunts and uncles.

Funeral 1 pm Friday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ceresco. Visitation 5-7 pm Thursday at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home. Interment Indian Mound Cemetery, Ithaca. Memorials to the family. View service online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8780165113 Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. 402-443-3128, PrussNabity.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.