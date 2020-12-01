LaVerne LaRay Kucera

November 27, 2020

Survivors cherishing LaVerne's memory include her children: Marla (Ted) Bailey, Ronda (Doug) Masek, RoxAnne (Larry) Epp, and Warren (Marie) Kucera. Six grandchildren: Natalie (Garret) Fiala, Leslie Masek, Olivia and Jackson Epp, Rylan and Kaiden Kucera; Sisters Ellen (Van) Pacl, and Berniece Hotovy. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wed. Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard. Viewing with no family present will be Wed. from 9:15 until 10, parish rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Burial in the parish cemetery. Current Covid-19 restrictions will be in force and families will be seated by household. Those attending will be required to wear a face mask. Chermok Funeral Home of David City. Mass will be streamed to the funeral home facebook page. Memorials can be made in care of the family for later designation.