Lavina L. Mody

August 22, 1925 - August 30, 2021

Lavina L. Mody, 96, of Geneva, born August 22, 1925, died August 30, 2021. Funeral Services: 10:30 a.m. with rosary at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, St. Helena Catholic Church, Grafton. Visitation: 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at Farmer & Son Funeral Home – Geneva. Condolences: farmerandsonfuneralhome.com