LaVonna Joyce Hinz-Baehr

April 21, 1937 - April 3, 2022

LaVonna Joyce Hinz-Baehr, 84, of Beatrice, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022. She was born on April 21, 1937 in Beatrice. Graduate of Beatrice High School in 1956. LaVonna married Robert Baehr on November 27, 1957 in Beatrice.

She worked for Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph for 23 years as a long distance and information operator in Lincoln and Beatrice. Member of American Lutheran Church of Filley.

Survivors include her three sons, Steven (Tiffany) Baehr of Gretna, Michael (Traci) Baehr of rural Beatrice and Bradley (Kelly) Baehr of Cortland; one daughter, Michelle (Mike) Mayfield of Beatrice; eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harold (Joanne) Hinz of Imogene, IA, and Calvin (Laurie) Hinz of Elkhorn.

Memorial services: Friday, April 8, 2022 at 10 A.M., American Lutheran Church of Filley. Family prayer service: 9:45 A.M. Friday at the church. Memorials: family's choice. Visitation: Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Thursday from 8 A.M. until 8 P.M. with family meeting and greeting friends from 6 until 7:00 P.M. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice in charge of arrangements.