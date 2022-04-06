Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
LaVonna Joyce Hinz-Baehr
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 7 2022
8:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
Send Flowers

LaVonna Joyce Hinz-Baehr

April 21, 1937 - April 3, 2022

LaVonna Joyce Hinz-Baehr, 84, of Beatrice, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022. She was born on April 21, 1937 in Beatrice. Graduate of Beatrice High School in 1956. LaVonna married Robert Baehr on November 27, 1957 in Beatrice.

She worked for Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph for 23 years as a long distance and information operator in Lincoln and Beatrice. Member of American Lutheran Church of Filley.

Survivors include her three sons, Steven (Tiffany) Baehr of Gretna, Michael (Traci) Baehr of rural Beatrice and Bradley (Kelly) Baehr of Cortland; one daughter, Michelle (Mike) Mayfield of Beatrice; eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harold (Joanne) Hinz of Imogene, IA, and Calvin (Laurie) Hinz of Elkhorn.

Memorial services: Friday, April 8, 2022 at 10 A.M., American Lutheran Church of Filley. Family prayer service: 9:45 A.M. Friday at the church. Memorials: family's choice. Visitation: Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Thursday from 8 A.M. until 8 P.M. with family meeting and greeting friends from 6 until 7:00 P.M. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice in charge of arrangements.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
7
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Apr
8
Prayer Service
9:45a.m.
American Lutheran Church of Filley
NE
Apr
8
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
American Lutheran Church of Filley
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My Deepest & Loving Sympathy to the family of the loss of LaVonna !!! LaVonna was my "Special" friend & "Sister" since we were teenager's, neighbor's, throughout the year's !!! We shared many memories TOGETHER & I will miss her deeply !! Lavonna... you will be FOREVER in my Heart !!!! God is with you & your family through this difficult time !!
Arlene Lowery
April 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results