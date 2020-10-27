Menu
LaVonne Orr-Meyerott

November 24, 1928 - October 23, 2020

LaVonne Orr-Meyerott, age 91 years, of Seward, born Nov. 24, 1928, passed away Oct. 23, 2020. Visitation: 1 – 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward; the family will not be present. Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, at Seward United Methodist Church with Pastor JoEllen Axthelm officiating. Graveside Service and Inurnment: 2 p.m. Thursday, October 29, at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, Lincoln. Memorials may be made to the Seward V.F.W. Auxiliary or to American Cancer Society. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com


