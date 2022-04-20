Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lawrence Eugene Hanus
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Lawrence Eugene Hanus

June 7, 1934 - April 16, 2022

Lawrence Eugene Hanus, 87, Lincoln passed away April 16, 2022. Born June 7, 1934, in Omaha, Nebraska to Frank and Agnes (Feijt) Hanus, Sr. Lawrence was an U. S. Navy Veteran. He retired from the Nebraska State Patrol as a State Trooper. Lawrence was a member of St. John The Apostle Catholic Church.

Family members include his son Larry (Joann) Hanus, Overland Park, KS; daughters Connie (Frank) Diblasi, Gretna, NE, and Kathryn (John) Adams, Omaha, NE; grandchildren Josh Michaelson, Brittney Hageman, Sam Hanus, and Dustin Hageman; great-grandchildren Zac and Owen Michaelson. Preceded in death by his parents and wife Joan.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. Thursday (4-21-22) until the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday (4-22-22) St. John The Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine Street. Memorials may be given to St. John The Apostle Catholic Church. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roper and Sons.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.