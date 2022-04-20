Lawrence Eugene Hanus

June 7, 1934 - April 16, 2022

Lawrence Eugene Hanus, 87, Lincoln passed away April 16, 2022. Born June 7, 1934, in Omaha, Nebraska to Frank and Agnes (Feijt) Hanus, Sr. Lawrence was an U. S. Navy Veteran. He retired from the Nebraska State Patrol as a State Trooper. Lawrence was a member of St. John The Apostle Catholic Church.

Family members include his son Larry (Joann) Hanus, Overland Park, KS; daughters Connie (Frank) Diblasi, Gretna, NE, and Kathryn (John) Adams, Omaha, NE; grandchildren Josh Michaelson, Brittney Hageman, Sam Hanus, and Dustin Hageman; great-grandchildren Zac and Owen Michaelson. Preceded in death by his parents and wife Joan.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. Thursday (4-21-22) until the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday (4-22-22) St. John The Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine Street. Memorials may be given to St. John The Apostle Catholic Church. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com